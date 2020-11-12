Law Students Boycott 4 Firms For Repping Trump Campaign

Law360 (November 12, 2020, 9:17 PM EST) -- More than 100 law students have signed a pledge to boycott Jones Day and three other law firms for representing the Republican National Committee in Trump-aligned lawsuits that attempt to challenge the results of the 2020 presidential election. The campaign, launched by People's Parity Project and made public Thursday, is calling on law students everywhere to not interview or work for the primary law firms serving as counsel for the RNC and for President Donald Trump's reelection campaign in election-related lawsuits, naming four firms specifically: Jones Day, Porter Wright Morris & Arthur LLP, King & Spalding LLP and Consovoy McCarthy PLLC....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS