Class Action Group Of The Year: Edelson

Law360 (December 3, 2020, 7:49 PM EST) -- Edelson PC inked an unprecedented $650 million settlement with Facebook over biometric privacy violations, and snagged the highest-ever privacy verdict in a TCPA suit against marketing company ViSalus, earning the firm a spot among Law360's Class Action Groups of the Year. Edelson made history in May when it guided the largest consumer privacy settlement in U.S. history against Facebook over claims the social media giant used facial recognition technology without users' consent, in violation of the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act. The case was headed to a jury trial when the class struck a $550 million settlement for Facebook users, which...

