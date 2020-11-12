W.Va. Justices Back Insurer In Auto Store's Sewage Flood Suit

Law360 (November 12, 2020, 6:27 PM EST) -- The West Virginia Supreme Court on Thursday found that Motorists Mutual Insurance Co. doesn't have to cover damage to an auto parts store stemming from a sewage line flooding, saying an exclusion in its policy for damage from water or sewage that "backs up" is clear and unambiguous. The justices overturned a lower court decision that had granted coverage to Jacob and Lisa Zukoff, owners of Automotive Accessories Limited Inc., finding the lower court was wrong to determine the phrase "backs up" in the exclusion was ambiguous because it was undefined. The dispute stems from a blockage in the Moundsville, West...

