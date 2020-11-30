Trials Group Of The Year: Gibson Dunn

Law360 (November 30, 2020, 3:21 PM EST) -- Gibson Dunn this year helped AMC in a case against producers of "The Walking Dead" who want more of the show's profits and assisted drugmaker Novartis in beating back an intellectual property challenge to a multiple sclerosis drug, making it one of Law360's Trials Groups of the Year. Litigation practice co-head Randy Mastro said the firm has trial chops to spare in its 778-person litigation department, which has added 10 lateral hires over the last year. "We have a remarkably deep bench, a lot of star trial lawyers, but not a star system. It's about the team. And the team we...

