Nerds Manufacturer Takes Aim At Knockoff Pot Candy

Law360 (November 12, 2020, 7:44 PM EST) -- The candy maker behind Nerds has accused a Southern California cannabis delivery company of marketing marijuana-infused sweets that infringe the popular brand and put children at risk. Chicago-based Ferrara Candy Co. alleged in a suit filed Thursday in California federal court that marijuana delivery service Tops Cannabis has been hawking a cannabis-infused product that heavily resembles its own gummy cord and sugar pellet confection known as Nerds Rope. The suit does not accuse Tops of manufacturing the psychoactive imposter candy, dubbed "Medicated Nerds Rope," but accuses the company of having "knowingly and willfully used the name 'Medicated Nerds Rope' to trade...

