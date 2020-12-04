Capital Markets Group Of The Year: Cleary Gottlieb

Law360 (December 4, 2020, 5:33 PM EST) -- Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP steered giant debt offerings that went beyond vanilla structures to include funding for environmental and social goals despite unprecedented economic volatility caused by the coronavirus pandemic, earning the firm a spot among Law360's 2020 Capital Markets Groups of the Year. Cleary's landmark deals featured a $10 billion bond offering by Alphabet Inc. in August, of which the Google parent raised $5.75 billion to fund environmentally-friendly projects and fight social inequality. Alphabet, advised by Cleary, specified that proceeds would pay purchasing electric vehicles and making energy improvements to its buildings. This is a common feature of...

