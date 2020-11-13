Fiat Chrysler Says GM Is No 'Victim' In 6th Circ. RICO Suit

Law360 (November 13, 2020, 6:43 PM EST) -- Fiat Chrysler told the Sixth Circuit Thursday that General Motors has lobbed outlandish accusations to cast itself as the victim of a purported corporate espionage scheme, saying the auto giant's racketeering lawsuit against its Italian-American rival was properly rejected for being far-fetched. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV and FCA US LLC filed a brief asking the Sixth Circuit to affirm U.S. District Judge Paul D. Borman's orders dismissing the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act suit alleging illicit bribes by Fiat Chrysler to former United Auto Workers senior officials left GM at a competitive disadvantage. Fiat Chrysler contends Judge Borman properly dismantled...

