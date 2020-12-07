Class Action Group Of The Year: Kirkland

Law360 (December 7, 2020, 8:30 PM EST) -- Kirkland & Ellis LLP successfully defended AbbVie from a novel theory that it had created a "patent thicket" around its immunosuppressant drug Humira to block cheaper biosimilars from coming onto the market, earning the firm a spot as one of Law360's Class Action Groups of the Year. The proposed class of Humira purchasers had made groundbreaking accusations that AbbVie repeatedly and aggressively asserted swaths of invalid, unenforceable or noninfringed patents to edge out competition and boost its market monopoly on the drug. But U.S. District Judge Manish Shah determined in June that AbbVie's patent litigation was not objectively baseless and was...

