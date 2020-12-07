Competition Group Of The Year: Cravath

Law360 (December 7, 2020, 8:33 PM EST) -- Competition attorneys from Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP scored a pivotal victory for Qualcomm this year defending against a Federal Trade Commission enforcement action, while also filing high-profile suits against Apple and Google on behalf Epic Games and helping companies including Mylan get through major merger reviews, landing the practice among Law360's 2020 Competition Groups of the Year. Cravath has just under 530 attorneys, largely based out of its New York office, and generally has about 20 attorneys from its litigation and corporate departments doing antitrust work at a given time. But the firm said that number can increase with workload...

