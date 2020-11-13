States Urge Justices To Overturn Biofuel Exemptions Ruling

Law360 (November 13, 2020, 5:45 PM EST) -- A Tenth Circuit ruling upholding the Trump administration's decision to rescind renewable fuel standard exemptions for small refineries could devastate rural communities across the country, a group of refiners and seven states have told the U.S. Supreme Court. In amicus briefs, industry groups and states including Wyoming, Texas, Louisiana and Ohio backed requests from HollyFrontier Corp. and CVR Energy Inc. for high court review of the circuit decision. In that decision, the circuit sided with biofuel producers that challenged the hardship exemptions and voided waivers for petroleum refineries because it said the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency inappropriately categorized for the exemption....

