Construction Group Of The Year: Greenberg Traurig

Law360 (December 14, 2020, 3:15 PM EST) -- Greenberg Traurig LLP aided RBH Group in the successful completion of an $85 million project for Rutgers University even after the main contractor filed for bankruptcy, and helped other clients avoid delays and remedy defects, earning the firm a spot among Law360's 2020 Construction Groups of the Year. Robert Epstein, the co-chair of Greenberg Traurig's National Construction Law Practice, said he considers a construction project successful when it "finishes on time, on budget, without defects in design or construction, and with minimum conflict among the project parties." That's exactly what he said the firm was able to accomplish for its client...

