Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Cardinal Health Pushes AIG Unit For Opioid Suit Coverage

Law360 (November 13, 2020, 2:23 PM EST) -- Cardinal Health Inc. is suing a unit of AIG over its effective denial of defense coverage for suits in opioid-related cases across the country, saying it is entitled to decide which insurance policies it relies on once coverage is triggered.

In a complaint removed to the Southern District of Ohio on Tuesday and published Thursday, Cardinal alleges National Union Fire Insurance Co. of Pittsburgh has effectively turned down its claim for defense coverage by saying it has to exhaust other policies, for other policy years, before the insurer will provide any defense coverage.

Instead, Cardinal told the court, it is entitled...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!