Trials Group Of The Year: Skadden

Law360 (December 4, 2020, 3:58 PM EST) -- Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP attorneys successfully defended a number of the past year's largest transactions including Sabre's $360 million acquisition of Fairlogic and Sprint's $26 billion merger with T-Mobile, earning the firm a spot as one of Law360's 2020 Trials Groups of the Year. Over the past year, Skadden served as lead counsel for 12 trials and arbitrations in a variety of practice areas including competition, mergers and acquisitions and products liability, with two more suits being settled just before trial. The firm's more than 600 litigation attorneys are based in 22 offices on four continents with its...

