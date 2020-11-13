Debt Collector Urges DQ Of Atty Accused Of Misleading Calls

Law360 (November 13, 2020, 4:19 PM EST) -- Debt collection agency Davis, Davis & Associates LLC has urged a Florida judge to disqualify the attorney in a suit against the company, arguing she contacted the agency and lied when asked if she was a lawyer. Davis, Davis & Associates argued Wednesday that Shireen Hormozdi, an attorney at both Agruss Law Firm and Norcross Law Firm who is representing Kimberly Frock in a suit alleging violations of the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, called the agency twice and asked questions about it that would be relevant inquiries at a trial for the case. The agency's motion seeks the disqualification of...

