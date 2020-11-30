Mergers & Acquisitions Group Of The Year: Cleary Gottlieb

Law360 (November 30, 2020, 7:41 PM EST) -- Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP has had a significant role in many major deals over the past year, including the $45.4 billion tie-up of fragrance giant IFF and DuPont's nutrition and biosciences business, and the $6 billion private equity takeover of technology distributor Tech Data, earning the firm a spot on Law360's 2020 Mergers & Acquisitions Groups of the Year. Cleary, like everyone else in the world, spent a major chunk of the spring grappling with initial fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. Deals the firm was working on got put on hold, and instead of providing counsel on mergers and...

