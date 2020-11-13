6th Circ. Won't Revive Age Bias Suit Against Packing Co.

Law360 (November 13, 2020, 2:01 PM EST) -- The Sixth Circuit backed a trial court's decision to toss an age discrimination suit from a septuagenarian pipe fitter who unsuccessfully sought work at a packaging company, saying he didn't have a shred of evidence that the decision not to hire him was biased. On Thursday, a three-judge panel affirmed a summary judgment win for WestRock Services, which convinced the lower court to rule that Michael Flowers wasn't hired as a journeyman pipe fitter because he lacked necessary skills — such as familiarity with the sizes and types of pipes — and not because he was 71 when he applied....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS