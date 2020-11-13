Law360's Pro Say: All The President's Lawsuits

Law360 (November 13, 2020, 5:32 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump has filed a slew of lawsuits aimed at challenging his election loss to President-elect Joe Biden, but the cases are supported by little evidence and don't contest enough votes to change the outcome. On this week's episode of Pro Say, we're going through those questionable lawsuits one by one, as well as the public relations backlash brewing for law firms like Jones Day that represent the president. This Week Ep. 176: All The President's Lawsuits Your browser does not support the audio element. Each week on Pro Say, Law360 staffers Amber McKinney, Bill Donahue and Alex Lawson bring...

