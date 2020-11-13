7th Circ. Mulls Supreme Court's Impact On Groundwater Row

Law360 (November 13, 2020, 7:18 PM EST) -- An environmental group and the owner of an Illinois coal-fired power plant presented very different interpretations of a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision governing the applicability of the Clean Water Act on groundwater discharges to the Seventh Circuit on Friday, pushing one judge to note both sides seemed to see the ruling as a win. Prairie Rivers Network wants to use the CWA to go after Dynegy Midwest Generation LLC, which it has accused of polluting a nearby river with its coal ash. It asked a Seventh Circuit panel to revive its lawsuit based on the high court's April decision in...

