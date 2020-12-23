What Dominated UK Financial Regulation In 2020

Law360, London (December 23, 2020, 10:48 AM GMT) -- Regulators and finance firms spent 2020 dealing with the economic ruin caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and associated lockdowns while trying to think longer term about Brexit, stamp out overreliance on technology companies such as Google and Amazon, and move toward a more environment-friendly financial system. The coronavirus pandemic has shaken businesses across the globe at the same time as negotiators struggled to reach a Brexit divorce deal. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) The coronavirus pandemic shook markets across the globe, and U.K. and European Union regulators focused on how resilient banks were against financial shocks, as well as their cybersecurity, as millions...

