Ill. Floats Rule Clarifying Tax On Cannabis Concentrates

Law360 (November 13, 2020, 5:16 PM EST) -- The Illinois Department of Revenue seeks to clarify that the definition of cannabis-infused products does not include cannabis concentrates, according to a proposed rule published in the state register Friday. Accordingly, cannabis concentrates should not be taxed as cannabis-infused products at the rate of 20%, but should instead be taxed based on the amount of THC contained in the cannabis concentrate, according to the proposed rule. Under state law, cannabis with a THC level above 35% will be taxed at a rate of 25% of the purchase price and cannabis with a THC level at or below 35% shall be taxed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS