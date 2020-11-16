Xerox Beats Walmart's Appeal Over $4M Food Aid Losses

Law360 (November 16, 2020, 8:46 PM EST) -- A Texas appellate panel has affirmed Xerox's win in Walmart's breach of contract suit alleging Xerox cost the retail giant $4 million for failing to notify it about planned maintenance to Xerox's financial transactions processing system in 2013, during which Walmart approved 55,000 invalid food aid transactions. In a unanimous opinion authored by Judge Robert D. Burns III on Thursday, the three-judge panel ruled that Xerox did not directly contract with the retailer for its systems that verify government assisted food purchases and therefore it is not liable to pay Walmart $4 million in alleged damages. "[W]e conclude there is no...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS