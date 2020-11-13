Miami Man Gets 20 Years For Plot To Kill Judge, Prosecutor

Law360 (November 13, 2020, 5:04 PM EST) -- A Miami man has received a 20-year prison sentence for attempting to have a federal judge, a prosecutor and others murdered in retaliation for his prior conviction on similar charges, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Friday. Matthew Alexander King, 23, will serve his sentence after completing the remainder of an eight-year, one-month sentence he received in January 2019 after being convicted of trying to hire a hit man to kill several family members of his estranged wife, according to the judgment issued Thursday by U.S. District Judge Beth Bloom. According to court documents, while in custody for those crimes, King...

