NCAI OKs Citizenship Resolution As Convention Wraps

Law360 (November 13, 2020, 10:03 PM EST) -- The membership of the National Congress of American Indians approved a raft of resolutions during the final day of its virtual annual convention Friday, including a plan to set up a new task force to furnish tribes with information on safeguarding citizenship. The 77th annual convention of the largest intertribal Native American organization saw resolutions passed urging the U.S. Department of Agriculture to make permanent a housing relending program for Native communities, include tribes in police and criminal justice reform, extend apportionment and redistricting deadlines for the 2020 census, and support federal legislation to tackle climate change while asking the government...

