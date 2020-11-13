FERC Won't Budge On Gas Contract Bankruptcy Order

Law360 (November 13, 2020, 4:23 PM EST) -- The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on Thursday stood by its decision that it can determine whether Gulfport Energy Corp. could ditch gas pipeline contracts in the event the struggling driller goes bankrupt, reinforcing a stance the agency has taken in recent gas and electricity company bankruptcies. FERC rejected Gulfport's request to reconsider an Oct. 5 declaratory order in which the agency said the Natural Gas Act gives it concurrent jurisdiction with bankruptcy courts over gas transportation contracts the driller has inked with pipelines owned by TC Energy Corp. and might seek to reject if it files for bankruptcy. It's a position...

