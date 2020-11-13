Google Loses Appeal Over On-Demand Patent Application

Law360 (November 13, 2020, 9:47 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Friday affirmed a decision by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office rejecting a Google's application for a patent on transferring content on video-on-demand systems, finding the claims were rightly found invalid as obvious. The three-judge panel concluded in its precedential opinion that Google Technology Holdings LLC had forfeited the arguments it made on appeal that the Patent Trial and Appeal Board's decision affirming an examiner's rejection of the claims was wrong because it rests upon two erroneous claim constructions, since it did not raise them at the PTAB. "Meritorious or not, Google never presented these arguments to...

