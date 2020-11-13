'Ganja Minister' Can't Slip Illegal Pot Grow Conviction

Law360 (November 13, 2020, 7:59 PM EST) -- Religious freedom protections don't extend to a so-called ganja minister's illegal pot operation, a Colorado state appeals court has ruled, finding that legal limits on personal cultivation don't violate the First Amendment. A three-judge panel on Thursday rejected Aaron Snyder Torline's argument that his sincerely held religious beliefs protected him from prosecution for growing roughly 115 marijuana plants for his congregation. The court reasoned that Colorado's 12-plant limit on personal marijuana cultivation is a reasonable law that applies to everyone, regardless of their religious affiliation. "The incorporation of marijuana and marijuana concentrate into religious rituals is subject to regulation on equal...

