Lilis Energy Gets OK For $46.6M Asset Sale In Ch. 11

Law360 (November 13, 2020, 3:16 PM EST) -- A Texas bankruptcy judge on Friday approved the sale of oil and gas production company Lilis Energy Inc. for $46.6 million to Ameredev Texas LLC, but delayed closure on the sale until after a hearing on Lilis' Chapter 11 plan scheduled for next week. At a telephone hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Marvin Isgur overrode the sole creditor objection to the sale of all of Lilis' assets, but stayed the sale motion to give the objector the opportunity to argue against it as part of Lilis' Chapter 11 plan at a confirmation hearing scheduled for Nov. 17. Lilis, which operates dozens of...

