Saudi Lawyer Wins Disclosure Reprieve In Al-Sanea Fee Fight

Law360, London (November 13, 2020, 7:32 PM GMT) -- A London judge has refused to make a Saudi lawyer's obligation to turn over evidence conditional on continuing his legal fee claim against the son of a disgraced businessman, but warned the jailed man was a "whisker away" from crashing out should he miss an upcoming deadline. High Court Judge Sara Cockerill declined to impose an unless order against Jamal A. Al Muzein, which would strike out his lawsuit should he fail to turn over evidence as part of his legal fee dispute against Mishal Al-Sanea, son of a Saudi businessman accused of fraud. The judge warned Al Muzein's lawyers in October that their...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS