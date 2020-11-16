EFF Says PTAB Rule Changes Would 'Destroy' IPR System

Law360 (November 16, 2020, 6:01 PM EST) -- The Electronic Frontier Foundation has urged its supporters to use the "final days" of the Trump administration to oppose the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's proposed rule changes to enshrine its ability to reject petitions where there is parallel infringement litigation. In a Nov. 12 blog post, the EFF asked its members to write to USPTO Director Andrei Iancu to answer the agency's call for public comments on whether it should implement formal rules on when it can refuse to review patents under the America Invents Act. The EFF said that Iancu is using the "final days of the administration" to...

