BigLaw Alums Confirmed To Federal Bench In Ky., Kan., Miss.

Law360 (November 17, 2020, 8:51 PM EST) -- The Senate approved three federal district judges Tuesday in nearly party-line votes, confirming a Squire Patton partner in Kentucky who had drawn Democratic questions about a past comment on affirmative action and elevating two state solicitors general to the bench in Kansas and Mississippi. Benjamin J. Beaton, co-chair of Squire Patton Boggs LLP's appellate practice, will take a seat in the Western District of Kentucky. Kansas Solicitor General Toby Crouse, once a Shook Hardy & Bacon LLP associate, will join the state's federal district court. Mississippi Solicitor General Kristi H. Johnson, a former Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart PC associate, will become the...

