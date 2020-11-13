Hydroponics Biz Files For $100M IPO On Pot Boom Hopes

Law360 (November 13, 2020, 6:02 PM EST) -- California-based hydroponics company Hydrofarm has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering, betting on continued growth in the cannabis industry. Hydrofarm, which supplies indoor growing equipment in the U.S. and Canada, filed its preliminary prospectus with the SEC on Thursday, naming underwriters including JP Morgan and Deutsche Bank Securities. The company intends to list on the Nasdaq. The filing comes less than two weeks after voters in five states passed marijuana legalization measures, a trend industry watchers expect to continue as the public increasingly accepts marijuana and state governments...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS