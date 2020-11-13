Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

High Court Asked To Weigh Scope Of Sexual Harassment

Law360 (November 13, 2020, 7:04 PM EST) -- A former used car sales associate who claims she was subjected to sexual harassment and misogyny by a supervisor before being fired has urged the U.S. Supreme Court to consider whether the Eighth Circuit set the legal bar too high when it tossed her claims.

In a brief supporting her certiorari request on Thursday, Jennifer Paskert, a former employee at Auto$mart Inc. in Spirit Lake, Iowa, asked the high court to find that sexual harassment is unlawful if a reasonable person would view it as it hostile, a move that would blunt the Eighth Circuit's "extreme" comparison standard that it applied...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!