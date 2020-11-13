High Court Asked To Weigh Scope Of Sexual Harassment

Law360 (November 13, 2020, 7:04 PM EST) -- A former used car sales associate who claims she was subjected to sexual harassment and misogyny by a supervisor before being fired has urged the U.S. Supreme Court to consider whether the Eighth Circuit set the legal bar too high when it tossed her claims. In a brief supporting her certiorari request on Thursday, Jennifer Paskert, a former employee at Auto$mart Inc. in Spirit Lake, Iowa, asked the high court to find that sexual harassment is unlawful if a reasonable person would view it as it hostile, a move that would blunt the Eighth Circuit's "extreme" comparison standard that it applied...

