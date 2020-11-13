3 Firms Score End-Payor Co-Lead Role In Seroquel XR Cases

Law360 (November 13, 2020, 8:03 PM EST) -- A Delaware federal judge on Friday tapped three firms — Grant & Eisenhofer PA, Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll PLLC and Shepherd Finkelman Miller & Shah LLP — to lead the proposed end-payor class accusing AstraZeneca of paying off generic-drug makers to protect its brand antipsychotic drug Seroquel XR. U.S. District Judge Colm F. Connolly named the three firms as interim co-lead counsel for the proposed end-payor class, which alleges that AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals LP struck deals with Handa Pharmaceuticals LLC, Par Pharmaceutical Inc. and Accord Pharmaceuticals Inc., inducing the generic-drug makers to hold off on launching their versions of Seroquel XR,...

