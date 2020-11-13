Dominion Faces Cert. Bid In Worker's FLSA Day-Rate Fight

Law360 (November 13, 2020, 7:15 PM EST) -- A former welding inspector has asked a Virginia federal judge to give conditional certification to a proposed collective action alleging Dominion Energy deprived him and other workers of overtime by only paying them a day rate even when they worked more than 40 hours in a week. In support of his motion for conditional certification filed Thursday, Christopher Sziber argued U.S. District Judge John Gibney Jr. should certify his action because time sheets, pay records and other evidence he presented shows he and the workers he seeks to represent were victims of a Dominion policy of not paying inspectors overtime in...

