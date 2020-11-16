Senate Split Will Hamper Biden's Labor Policy Reforms

Law360 (November 16, 2020, 6:06 PM EST) -- Democrats' hopes for a labor law revolution are in limbo after the party fell short of the strong Senate majority it needed to pass the Protecting the Right to Organize Act, but the Biden administration can still make a more modest mark on federal labor policy through the NLRB, experts say. Though an even Senate split is still in play, with Georgia's two seats slated for runoff elections, Democratic leaders likely don't have the support to make good on their flirtations with ending the legislative filibuster, let alone the 60 votes to pass the PRO Act under current rules. That power...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS