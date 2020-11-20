6 Employment Moves Biden Could Make On His First Day

Law360 (November 20, 2020, 1:35 PM EST) -- Although partisan gridlock on Capitol Hill may preclude meaningful labor and employment legislation from being enacted in the near future, there are plenty of ways President-elect Joe Biden's team could quickly put its stamp on workplace policy. Here, attorneys look at six actions the new administration could take without waiting for Congress. U-Turn on Joint Employment During the Trump administration, multiple agencies that have a hand in crafting labor policies made moves to address the issue of joint employment, which was pushed to the forefront in 2015 when the National Labor Relations Board issued a controversial ruling that made it more...

