Nursing Assistant Can't Keep OT Claims Out Of Arbitration

Law360 (November 13, 2020, 8:52 PM EST) -- A former nursing assistant must arbitrate her claims that the operators of a retirement facility denied workers overtime by making them work during unpaid meal breaks, a Tennessee federal judge said Friday, rejecting her argument that arbitration agreements she signed didn't apply to the companies. In an opinion, U.S. District Judge Aleta Trauger said former certified nursing assistant Rebecca Green had to pursue her wage and hour claims against retirement facility operator Mission Health Communities Inc. and associated company Dickson Operator LLC in arbitration based on agreements she signed when she was hired in 2018 and again in 2019. Judge Trauger...

