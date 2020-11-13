Philly's Flavored Tobacco Ban Snuffed Out By Cigar Group

Law360 (November 13, 2020, 8:17 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge extinguished Philadelphia's ban on flavored tobacco sales Friday, granting the Cigar Association of America's bid to preliminarily enjoin enforcement of the ban and writing that while youth access to tobacco is concerning, the ordinance is preempted by state law. "Youth access to tobacco is indeed a matter of grave concern," U.S. District Judge Gene E. Pratter wrote in his order Friday. "But the [Pennsylvania] General Assembly already considered this, weighed the options and chose the course it would chart for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. It also chose to preempt municipalities from making a detour." "The court and...

