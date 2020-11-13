Criminal Charges Should Delay Hemp Dispute, Calif. Says

Law360 (November 13, 2020, 9:36 PM EST) -- California's Department of Fish and Wildlife has asked a federal judge to delay a lawsuit against it over claims that officers unnecessarily destroyed a $1 billion hemp crop, after the farm's CEO was allegedly hit with criminal drug charges. The department — along with Kern County, California, and its sheriff's department — requested a stay of discovery on Thursday in the civil suit filed by Apothio LLC, saying they would be "extremely prejudiced" if Apothio CEO Trent Jones claimed privilege against self-incrimination in refusing to respond to discovery. According to Thursday's memo, Jones was arraigned on criminal misdemeanor charges on Oct....

