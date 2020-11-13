Texas AG Accused Of Forcing Out Whistleblowers

Law360 (November 13, 2020, 7:33 PM EST) -- Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has been accused of "flagrantly" violating the law by four former top aides who filed suit against him this week under the Texas Whistleblower Act, alleging they were fired or placed on leave in retaliation for reporting wrongdoing by their boss. James Blake Brickman, David Maxwell, J. Mark Penley and Ryan M. Vassar filed the lawsuit in Travis County District Court on Thursday against the Office of the Attorney General. They say they became whistleblowers when on Sept. 30 they told law enforcement officials that they believed Paxton was abusing his office to benefit a campaign...

