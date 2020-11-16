Security Co. Settles EEOC Pregnancy Bias Suit

Law360 (November 16, 2020, 5:42 PM EST) -- A security company has agreed to cough up $375,000 to exit a U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission lawsuit alleging it fired and refused to rehire a female employee who was told her job wasn't right for a pregnant woman. The EEOC announced a deal with Tacoma-based Oatridge Security on Friday aimed at wrapping up the sex bias and retaliation suit in Seattle federal court. The suit centered on Sarah Olsen's termination from a post on the massive, long-running Seattle Tunnel Project, which steers part of State Route 99 underneath the city. "This worker was simply trying to do her job while supporting herself and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS