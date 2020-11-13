FTC Says $350M Memphis Hospital Manager Will Hurt Service

Law360 (November 13, 2020, 6:04 PM EST) -- The Federal Trade Commission moved Friday to challenge a Memphis health care system's $350 million bid for a pair of hospitals, filing an administrative complaint and promising a federal court lawsuit that'll likely decide the fate of a deal that would reduce the number of area hospital systems from four to three. Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare's purchase of Saint Francis Healthcare's Memphis and Bartlett hospitals from Tenet Healthcare Corp., if completed, would "substantially lessen" competition for overnight hospital stay services known as inpatient general acute care, or GAC, the FTC said in announcing the challenge. "According to the complaint, Methodist and...

