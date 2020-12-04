Benefits Group Of The Year: Cravath

Law360 (December 4, 2020, 3:22 PM EST) -- Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP's executive compensation and benefits practice group is counseling Peugeot SA in its $50 billion merger with Fiat Chrysler, along with Just Eat Takeaway.com NV in its $7.3 billion acquisition of Grubhub Inc., earning it a spot on Law360's 2020 Benefits Practice Groups of the Year. The 200-year-old BigLaw firm's executive compensation and benefits practice area is relatively small and new, but it has proved its might over the past year, helping companies navigate the benefits and compensation aspects of multibillion-dollar corporate transactions. Aside from the transactions mentioned, those deals have included Buckeye Partners' $10.3 billion acquisition...

