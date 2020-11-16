AT&T, Iowa Carrier Take Fee Fight With FCC Back To DC Circ.

Law360 (November 16, 2020, 10:26 PM EST) -- AT&T and an Iowa-based local exchange carrier are back before the D.C. Circuit for the second time this year over their beef with the way the Federal Communications Commission settled their long-running rate dispute. Aureon Network Services thinks the FCC flubbed when it essentially capped the tariff rates that the Iowa-based carrier can charge for its services, and AT&T believes the agency messed up the methodology for calculating the rate. The dueling companies filed their briefs before the D.C. Circuit Friday, each petitioning the appellate court to step in and invalidate the parts of the FCC's decision it took issue with....

