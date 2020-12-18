Transportation Group Of The Year: Crowell & Moring

Law360 (December 18, 2020, 5:54 PM EST) -- Crowell & Moring LLP helped airlines, railroads and shipping giants navigate the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic and advised automotive and other manufacturers that repurposed their factories to produce ventilators and other medical equipment, landing the firm among Law360's 2020 Transportation Groups of the Year. The more than 75 attorneys in Crowell & Moring's transportation group have maintained the firm's dominance defending transportation companies in consumer class actions and antitrust and product liability litigation, while also grappling with an evolving regulatory landscape and a global health crisis that upended business operations for many clients. Crowell & Moring was established more than...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS