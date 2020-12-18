Telecommunications Group of the Year: DLA Piper

Law360 (December 18, 2020, 6:11 PM EST) -- DLA Piper had a prominent role in securing regulatory approval for T-Mobile's $56 billion merger with Sprint, as well as guiding the C-Band satellite spectrum auction to wireless companies, earning the firm a spot among Law360's 2020 Telecommunications Groups of the Year. Members of the firm's communications law practice advised Deutsche Telekom and T-Mobile as they obtained permission from the Federal Communications Commission and national security and state regulators to acquire Sprint. DLA Piper attorneys also helped wireless trade group CTIA drive a plan to repurpose 280 MHz of valuable satellite spectrum for mobile uses, culminating in a blockbuster FCC airwaves...

