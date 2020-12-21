Telecommunications Group of the Year: Sullivan & Cromwell

Law360 (December 21, 2020, 8:23 PM EST) -- If Dish Network Corp. made out as the hero of the $56 billion merger of T-Mobile and Sprint, it was thanks in part to the legal guidance of Sullivan & Cromwell, whose work on the divestment deal earned it a spot among Law360's 2020 Telecommunications Groups of the Year. Under the deal, Dish picked up Sprint Corp.'s prepaid mobile business, and T-Mobile US Inc. and Sprint received the government's blessing on their union. The multibillion deal was "a long time coming" for the satellite company and longtime Sullivan & Cromwell client, which had been looking to break into the mobile game...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS