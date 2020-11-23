Asset Freeze Won't Bar Ex-Bank Owners' Fees In $1.9B Suit

Law360, London (November 23, 2020, 2:12 PM GMT) -- A worldwide freezing order imposed on the former owners of PrivatBank, a Ukrainian lender, does not prevent them from paying their lawyers in a $1.9 billion fraud lawsuit, a judge has said at a court in London. Judge Michael Green said in a consent order granted at the High Court on Nov. 18 that the asset freeze on Gennadiy Bogolyubov and Igor Kolomoisky does not restrict their ability to pay a "reasonable estimate" of their legal fees. The money must be held on account and applied later, and the men must disclose where the money is coming from, the judge added. The lender...

