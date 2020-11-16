Pharma Wholesaler Fights To Overturn UK Price-Fixing Fine

Law360, London (November 16, 2020, 5:20 PM GMT) -- A British drug wholesaler fighting a fine for rigging the market for an antidepressant accused the Competition and Markets Authority on Monday of spinning an anti-competitive plot from texts that only vaguely mentioned prices and supplies. Mark Brealey QC, counsel for Luxon UK Ltd., told the Competition and Appeals Tribunal that the antitrust regulator had "embellished" text messages that were otherwise "innocuous" to rationalize its decision to fine the company £1.2 million ($1.6 million) in March. The company is appealing the CMA's findings that it shared information with rivals to keep the price of nortriptyline tablets artificially high. The company has argued...

