SEC Chairman Jay Clayton To Step Down At End Of Year

Law360 (November 16, 2020, 10:29 AM EST) -- Following in the footsteps of his predecessors during presidential transitions, Jay Clayton said Monday that he will be stepping down as chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at the end of the year. The announcement is an expected conclusion to Clayton's nearly four-year tenure at the helm of the nation's securities regulator. Appointed by President Donald Trump early in his administration, the former Sullivan & Cromwell LLP partner is now set to leave the SEC three weeks before Trump leaves office. "Working alongside the incredibly talented and driven women and men of the SEC has been the highlight of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS